Momochi Now – Golden Week Special 2022

Seaside Momochi is a 2.5km-long beach stretching from east to west, where iconic facilities such as Fukuoka Tower, the Fukuoka Dome, and international resort hotels are concentrated. During Golden Week, enjoy a stroll on the boardwalk, play some beach volleyball, fly a kite, watch a sunset, and walk around to see numerous public artworks scattered around the area. For meals, enjoy a fabulous hotel buffet or grab some take-out and enjoy a picnic!

This month’s Momochi Now features the Momochi area during Golden Week, where you can easily enjoy shopping and activities. Enjoy it alone or in a group!

Koinobori in Momochi

For a limited time, a path of koinobori (carp streamers) will appear along the perimeter of PayPay Dome, E-ZO, and the deck of Mark Is Fukuoka Momochi. As many as 400 carp streamers will swim in the wind from Momochi Beach. Seaside Momochi Seaside Park will also be decorated with large carp streamers, each streamer consisting of a black carp, a red carp, and blue, green, and vermilion children below it.

（C)SoftBank HAWKS

Photo by Kento Kawaida

4/8 (Fri.) ~ 5/8 (Sun.)

Place

• PayPay Dome, in front of Gate 4 ~ Gate 7

• BOSS E•ZO FUKUOKA

• Deck of Mark Is Fukuoka Momochi

4/5 (Tue.) ~ 5/8 (Sun.)

• Seaside Momochi Beach Park (2-902-1, Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka)

Photo by Seaside Momochi Beach Park

Urban Sports Show & Experience

Catch spectacular action of the hottest urban sports. There will be workshops for children to participate in too. Double Dutch (5/3), BMX & Skateboarding (5/4~5/5).

（C)SoftBank HAWKS

（C)SoftBank HAWKS

• 5/3 (Tue., hol.) ~ 5/5 (Thu., hol.)

• Venue: Plaza under the grand staircase in front of Gate 5 of PayPay Dome (outdoors)

• https://www.softbankhawks.co.jp/news/detail/00005289.html

BOSS E・ZO FUKUOKA

During GW, the doors open from 9:00 a.m. every day, so you can play longer and harder! In addition, the admission fee after 19:00 is discounted by 30%, and a rooftop kids’ fair (10:00~17:00) will be held for children under elementary school age.

• 4/29 (Fri., hol.) ~ 5/5 (Thu., hol.) *rooftop kids’ fair: ~5/8 (Sun.)

• 2-2-6 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://e-zofukuoka.com/en/

Oshiri Tantei Nazotoki Festival

“Oshiri Tantei Nazotoki Festival” will be held to celebrate the release of the movie “SHIRIARTY.” Visitors can try their hand at solving riddles and mazes as they solve cases together with Oshiri Tantei and Brown. There will also be a variety of goods that can only be purchased here!

（C)SoftBank HAWKS ©トロル・ポプラ社／おしりたんてい製作委員会

• 4/23 (Sat.) ~ 5/8 (Sun.)

• Over JHS ¥1,200, 3 y.o. ~ ES ¥600

• BOSS E・ZO FUKUOKA 6F

• https://e-zofukuoka.com/oshiri-tantei/

Hilton Sweets Buffet – Honey Bee Garden

The theme of Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk’s sweets buffet changes with the seasons, and from April 16th, the theme is a “buffet garden and honey bees!” The buffet corner, which is arranged with flowers to create a garden space, offers about 20 kinds of sweets using honey and other well-matched ingredients.

• 4/29 (Fri., hol.) ~ 5/8 (Sun.) *held every day during GW

• 15:30~17:00 (last entry 16:30)

• ¥4,500, 6 y.o. ~ 12 y.o. ¥2,500 (tax, service fee incl.)

• Hilton Fukuoka SeaHawk 4F

• https://fukuokaseahawk.hiltonjapan.co.jp/plans/restaurants/sweetsbuffet/seala-2204

• https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/event/hilton-sweets-buffet-honey-bee-garden/

Mizoe Art Gallery Fukuoka – Golden Week Thanksgiving – On Sale –

Prints and drawings, including contemporary artists from the past and foreign artists. A wide range of artworks will be on sale at affordable prices. Exhibiting artists: Léonard Fujita / Kaii Higashiyama / Henri Matisse / Marc Chagall / Andy Warhol (Sunday B. Morning) – and more.

• 4/23 (Sat) ~ 5/8 (Sun)

• 10:00~18:00 *open every day during the event

• 1-2-5 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://mizoe-gallery.com/en/exhibition#20220423

Fukuoka Tower

The theme of the tower’s illumination will be the waves and wind of Momochi Beach – and it begins on April 24! The front view highlights the distinctive triangular design of Fukuoka Tower, creating a sense of structural beauty and dynamism. The side view uses a series of diagonal gradations to express the waves and wind of Momochi Beach.

On the observation deck, images from the popular anime “Osomatsu-san” are now displayed.

Event: ”Fukuoka Tower de Matteruze!” Part2

• 4/1 (Fri.) ~ 6/16 (Thu.)

• 9:30~22:00 (last entry 21:30)

• Tickets ¥800, JHS & ES ¥500, over 4 y.o.~ ¥200

• Observation deck in Fukuoka Tower

• https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/event/archives/165

Egypt, Land of Discoveries from The National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden, The Netherlands

Approximately 250 pieces from the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden, the Netherlands, one of the five largest Egyptian collections in Europe, will be on display in Japan. The coffins are displayed not lying on their sides but in an upright position, and the exhibition introduces the lives of the people of that period and their views on life and death through a spectacular display of coffins all lined up at once. The results of CT scan research on four mummies (three human and one animal) exhibited in this exhibition will also be shown for the first time in the world.

All Images © Rijksmuseum van Oudheden (Leiden,the Netherlands)

• 3/12 (Sat.) ~ 6/19 (Sun.)

• 9:30~17:30 (last entry 17:00)

• Closed: Mon.

• ¥1,800, HS & JHS ¥1,200, ES ¥600

• Fukuoka City Museum

• https://leidenegypt.jp/english/

Fukuoka City Public Library Movie Hall Ciné-là

Korean Films from Our Archive Collection

Featuring Korean films from the library’s collection since the 1980s.

Chihwaseon (2002)

• 4/2 (Sat.) ~ 5/1 (Sun.)

• ¥500, college & HS ¥400, JHS & ES ¥300

• Closed: Mon., Tue.

• Fukuoka City Public Library Movie Hall Ciné-là

• http://www.cinela.com/gaiyou_20220402.html

• English: https://bit.ly/3v6axQb

Modern Korean Films from Our Archive Collection

Featuring Korean films from the library’s collection since the 2000s.

Glittering Hands (2014)

• 5/3 (Tue., hol.) ~ 5/28 (Sat.)

• ¥500, college & HS ¥400, JHS & ES ¥300

• Closed: Mon., Tue., 5/6

• Fukuoka City Public Library Movie Hall Ciné-là

• http://www.cinela.com/gaiyou_20220503.html

• English: https://bit.ly/3v6axQb

Kyushu Beach Volleyball Opening League Momochi Tournament

At Momochihama Seaside Park, where beach volleyball courts are set up all year, anyone can play beach volleyball whenever they like. If you work up a sweat, you can use the changing rooms and showers (hot water available for a fee) located in the park. During the GW period, the opening match of the Kyushu Beach Volleyball League, a 4-player beach volleyball league, will be held. About 40 to 50 teams, each consisting of two men and two women, are expected to participate. The matches are open to the public.

• 5/1 (Sun.)

• 9:00~ match ends at approx.16:00

• Seaside Momochi Beach Park

• https://qbl303.jp/years/work2022.html

Kitchen Car

Kitchen cars are very popular among workers in the Momochi area. They will be open on weekdays during the GW period between May 2 and 6, offering omelet rice, Sasebo Burgers, sundubu on May 2, and bibimbap rice bowls and other lunch boxes on May 6. Shops as soon as they sell out, so don’t be late!

• 5/2 (Mon.), 5/6 (Fri.)

• 11:30~13:00

• 2-4-27 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka, in front of AI building

Momochihama Flea Market

About ten stalls will be open, selling used books, used tools, used records, used CDs, and imported furniture and goods purchased worldwide, including the Czech Republic, Nepal, Africa, and Thailand.

• 4/27 (Wed.) ~ 5/5 (Thu.,hol.) *only imported goods will be available from 4/29 (Fri., hol.)

• 10:00~19:00

• TNC Broad Casting Center 1F Event space (indoor)

• http://www.tnc-tvbldg.co.jp/news/1375/

SEAHAWK GALLERIA

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 16 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of Apr. 2022)

https://seahawk-galleria.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SeahawkGalleria

Holiday Walk

This website by Seahawk Galleria offers suggestions for walking tours of the Seaside Momochi area, where many of Fukuoka’s landmarks are located. Check it for information on what’s hot in Momochi now – and for ideas for a path to stroll not found in guidebooks.

http://seahawk-galleria.com/travellers/

https://www.instagram.com/seahawkgalleria/

Your Guide to The Latest in Momochi – Momochi Now!

Learn about all the attractions in Momochi from the well-known to the newest and lesser known.

