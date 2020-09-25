Momochi by Bicycle

Autumn is here, and it’s the best time to be outdoors, especially in Momochi, where it’s still warm enough to enjoy the beach and boardwalk, but not too hot. How about renting a bicycle and taking a self-guided tour of the area? Make it as long or short as you like, and to get you going, we’ve compiled a list of some spots to see. Scroll down, and we’ll explain how and where to rent a bicycle. Just one favor, though. As you ride (or walk) around, please take some photos of what you like in Momochi and tag them #momochinow – and read up on the area here.

More Momochi Now Reports here!▶︎Momochi Now

Presented by SEAHAWK GALLERIA

In cooperation with Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 22 shops located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk seaside hotel, we present a series of original reports on the popular and the lesser-known attractions of Momochihama.

There are five Charichari rental spots in the Momochi area. For just ¥4 per minute (or ¥240 per hour), you can instantly rent a bike and see the sites of Momochi. Despite their diminutive size, these bikes are stable and easy to pedal thanks to a choice of three gears. They even come with a basket to store your gear, and their seat height is adjustable, so even taller people can ride them. Scroll down to learn more about them and where you can pick up and drop them off.

We rented our bicycle from the Charichari stand behind Mark Is Momochi (shopping center.) Along the wall facing the giant staircase up to PayPay Dome.

Even before we hit the road, we see one of the area’s most famous buildings, PayPay Dome. It’s home grounds for our professional baseball team, the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks, and a venue for concerts and other events. The roof slides open in good weather, and the seating capacity is 38,500 people.

Just opened on July 21, 2020, Fukuoka’s newest large-scale entertainment zone has seven floors of fun attractions. On the rooftop, there’s Tsuri-Zo, a suspended single-seat roller coaster, Sube-Zo, which is a long enclosed slide that whizzes you from the rooftop to the street level, and Nobo-Zo, a rooftop climbing wall whose highest point reaches a dizzying 50m. Inside on the other floors, there’s the Oh Sadaharu Baseball Museum, a permanent teamLab exhibition space, VR game arcade, Yoshimoto Fukuoka Theater, HKT48 Theater, restaurants, and more. Read Fukuoka Now’s report here, and watch our video too.

Resembling a massive ship’s sail and pointing into Hakata Bay, this enormous 36-story hotel was built in 1995, and with 1,053 guest rooms, it’s the largest Hilton Hotel in Asia. If you have time, enjoy a drink inside Clouds, the bar on the 35th floor with breathtaking views, especially at sunset!

Built on palatial grounds complete with reflecting pools and lawn, this is Fukuoka’s premier museum. The permanent exhibition features a thorough introduction to the city’s history and a special section for Hakata Gion Yamakasa. If you need a rest, consider the Museum Cafe on the second floor, which serves tasty food and offers a nice view. Learn more here.

Machiko Hasegawa is said to have dreamed up the sea-themed names for her Sazae-san characters while walking along Momochi Beach. Sazae-san-dori runs next to the Fukuoka Art Museum, and several Sazae-san themed sculptures are dotted around Momochi. How many will you find?

The Momochi Seaside district features 17 pieces of public art, including a piece by Barry Flanagan, a giant pink poodle, Water-Land by Kiyoyuki Kikutake (pictured here), and more. Read about them here and then try to find them.

You won’t find many cobblestone roads in Japan, but you can find one in Momochi. It’s not the most comfortable to ride on but think of the cool photos you can take.

Built in 1989 and standing tall at 234 m, this is Japan’s tallest seaside tower. It’s primarily a television and radio broadcasting tower, but it’s observation decks offer panoramic views as well as AR, VR attractions, and a cafe. No wonder it is one of Fukuoka City’s most popular tourist sites!

Since Momochihama was developed on reclaimed land and opened for development in 1986, many hi-tech firms such as NEC and Hitachi have built office buildings. For the similar reasons and to be close to Fukuoka Tower, two of the area’s major broadcasting companies, TNC and RKB, also have their studios and offices here. The TNC studio building can be seen in this photo.

Wide sidewalks make Momochi a pleasant place to cycle. Please help to keep it that way by using designated parking lots. We’ve included a list of several lots below. Thanks for being considerate to pedestrians and to the people who live and work in Momochi.

In a previous edition of Momochi Now, we introduced examples of internationally renowned architecture in Momochi. In addition to those, there are some spiffy looking condominiums too. This is Nexus Momochi Residential Tower with Fukuoka Tower in the background.

Just north of the Nexus Momochi Residential Tower is a residential area filled with mostly modern style fully-detached homes. With its tree-lined streets and sidewalks, you might think you’re somewhere in California.

Located next on the south side of Yokatopia-dori, and therefore not technically in Momochi, you can see The Fukuoka International School. Established in 1972, they offer classes taught by native English speakers from around the world with bilingual classroom assistants for younger learners. Currently, there are 260 full-time students from over a dozen countries.

Pedaling around Momochi, you’ll notice fewer billboards, outdoor vending machines, and convenience stores. That’s the benefit of developing as a town and with some urban planning. So if you’re looking for a place to pick up snacks, bento, or deli-style dishes, consider dropping into Bon Repas and a slightly up-scale supermarket that has everything you need.

Are you interested in experiencing an earthquake? Didn’t think so. But inside the Fukuoka City Disaster Prevention Center, you can undergo a simulated earthquake, fire, or flood to help develop judgment skills should you find yourself in a future disaster. Open: 09:30-17:00, Closed: Mon. and the last Tue. of the month (if national holidays, the next day will be closed.)

This building is part of the Seinan Gakuin campus that includes a Junior and Senior High School and elementary school as well. The Seinan University campus is located nearby on the way to Nishijin.

Before you ride by the Chinese Consulate and Korean Consulate on Yokatopia-dori, you’ll likely spot Mizoe Art Gallery. In addition to regular exhibitions, they buy and sell contemporary art. Stop in for a break and some creative inspiration.

Boasting 125,000 square meters of floor space, Mark Is Momochi is western Japan’s largest commercial facility with over 160 shops on four floors and parking for 1,300 cars. There are dedicated children’s areas and services, a United Cinema with Screen X technology, and, most importantly, a food court with both popular local and national franchises represented!

Pine trees are often found along the beaches in Japan. They’re planted to protect the sand and surrounding areas from erosion by strong winds. They also offer pleasant shade and a nice place to stop for a rest.

The beach! Mention Momochi, and this is what many will think of. As the entire area of Momochi is built on reclaimed land, it’s not a natural beach, but it’s long, wide, clean, and importantly, sandy! How many cities in the world have such a pleasant beach just minutes from City Hall?

For a view of Momochi, rather than from Momochi, ride your bike out on one of several breakwaters. If you’re not a confident cyclist, then dismount and push it. We don’t want to hear about Fukuoka Now readers being pulled out of the sea! Usually deserted except for a few souls trying to catch a fish, these are excellent spots for catching some solitude and a fabulous place to see the sunset.

The broadwalk is popular with strollers, joggers, and cyclists. Ride carefully and be considerate to others.

Most of the development known as Marizon is used for wedding receptions, but there are also several eateries, beach barbeque joints, and ice cream stands. For yummy take-out or in, check out Taco Mia.

From this breakwater you can take shots towards the east.

Long and wide paths along the sea and rivers. Enjoy a ride alone or with friends and share what you find on Instagram with #momochinow

Scrumptious Latin Takeout in Momochi

Good news for Latin-food lovers. Tacos Mia, a tacos specialty shop owned and operated by Natsumi Maeda (Columbia) and Yusei, her Japanese husband, opened a second location next to the Momochihama boardwalk. Natsumi and Yusei strive for authenticity, but more importantly they strive to make delicious take-out – and as the many international residents and local clientele will happily testify – mission accomplished! Choose between a flour or corn shell, pork, fish, chicken or vegan, and then one of their handmade salsa: mango mayo, mentai mayo, chipotle, or red sauce. Other popular dishes include Chicken Quesadilla, House Burrito, and Taco Mia Special Nachos. Order a draft beer or a fresh lemonade from the stall next door (Fukuoka Lemonade) and enjoy your meal outdoors in front of the shop, or take-out for the beach.

Taco Mia Momochihama

Marizon Food Court, 2-902-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

Open: 12:00 ~ 21:00

Closed Monday (and on rainy days) Check Instagram for announcements

Uber Eats: Offered

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tacomia_tacoshop/

Charichari Share Cycle Ports in Momochi

The Residential Suites Fukuoka

・Location: 1-3-70 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

・Number of bikes: 10

・24h

Lawson Jigyo 3

・Location: 3-29-16 Jigyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

・Number of bikes: 4

・24h

Mark Is

・Location: 2-2-1 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

・Number of bikes: 18

・8:00 ~ 25:00

Ds Palais Lion D’or

・Location: 4-10-22 Jigyo Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

・Number of bikes: 7

・24h

Central J4

・Location: 4-11-31 Jigyo Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

・Number of bikes: 4

・24h

Bicycle Parking Lots in Momochi

Momochi Seaside Park

・Capacity: 40 spaces

・¥200 / once a day

・7:00 ~ 23:00

・2-902-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

Mark Is

・Capacity: 600 spaces

・Free

・8:00 ~ 25:00

・2-2-1 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

TNC Hoso kaikan

・Capacity: 78 spaces

・Free for 2h. ¥100 / 8h

・24 hour

・2-3 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

Seahawk Galleria

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 22 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of Sep. 2020)

Official HP: http://seahawk-galleria.com/en/

Seahawk Galleria: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/shopping/seahawk-galleria/

Portofino

This select shop offers total coordination, from dresses to shoes to bags, for the elegant female shopper. The colorful collection features casual but chic offerings, and there is also a wide range of bright and fun accessories like wallets and key holders. Portofino is also a great place to pick up a gift or souvenir for that special someone.

・The Hotel Select Zone

・10:00 ~ 20:00 (Hours have been shortened for Oct. 10:00 ~ 18:00 )

・Closed: Never

・092-834-6851

・http://seahawk-galleria.com/floor/shop/7

Your Guide to The Latest in Momochi – Momochi Now!

Learn about all the attractions in Momochi from the well-known to the newest and lesser known.

Disclaimer: By posting information about places to visit or things to do, Fukuoka Now is NOT encouraging people to do anything unsafe. The situation regarding COVID-19 changes daily. Please follow the advice and direction of local authorities by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and by following other recommended guidance.