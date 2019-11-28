December 2019 Fukuoka Now

This month’s cover shows friends digging in grilled oysters against the backdrop of Kishi, Itoshima. They also visited the oyster rafts where they slid a few raw ones down! Now is the time to visit Itoshima’s oyster huts, and we have a detailed guide for you on our website. “Innovative French Watahan” is a new restaurant in an old wooden Japanese building serving—as its name spells out—innovative French! For noodles, we introduce Chabukama next to Ohori Park. In addition to standard udon dishes, they offer creative seasonals like a creamy miso oyster bowl. Vinyl music aficionados will like Fools Gold, our bar pick, while those with a sweet tooth and appreciation of fine coffees will enjoy White Glass Coffee, this month’s cafe selection. Finally, we take readers on a tour of Hasami, the pottery town in Nagasaki where there are lots to see and shopping to do, but no crowds! As usual, check our website for dozens of events taking place near or around Fukuoka!

Expand the viewer below to browse the magazine…



Innovative French Watahan – Gourmet

White Glass Coffee – Cafe

Chabukama – Noodle

Fools Gold – Bar

Hasami Pottery Town – Feature

