March 2020 Fukuoka Now

Nearby Saga Prefecture was to host this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants event, but alas, the COVID-19 virus forced its cancellation. But all is not lost! You still can read our feature on Kyushu cuisine, and this month’s dining spot, Restaurant Ao, is a true gem. After that, Bar Imuri, with its stunning cityscape view, would be the perfect place to wrap up an evening. True, yakisoba is usually eaten at home, but at Basokiya it’s a full meal! Do you enjoy a retro vibe? Coffee House Noda on Meiji-dori is for those who appreciate a cup of freshly ground, hand drip coffee served with precision. Out in Itoshima we introduce a goat farm that produces goat milk pudding and soon, cheese. And nearby, Yoshiko Misaka bakes Russian piroshki and Russian sweets. Then along the Nogita seaside, we found Natsuko’s new shop, Re Sara, where she makes and sells original glass jewelry including her popular aroma accessories. Grab a hard copy, download the PDF or visit our website and enjoy Fukuoka Now!

Expand the viewer below to browse the magazine…



Restaurant Ao – Gourmet

Coffee House Noda – Cafe

Basokiya – Noodle

Bar Imuri – Bar

Shrines and the Surprising Connections Between Land and Sea – Feature

Visit Yame – Feature

Yanagawa Hina Festival 2020 – Feature

Originally published in Fukuoka Now Magazine (fn255, Mar 2020)