Momochi Now – Year-end and New Year’s Special in Momochi

Seaside Momochi, with its spectacular illuminations, will be open throughout the year-end and New Year’s holidays. For this last installment of 2022, we asked each facility about their plans for the Momochi area during the year-end and New Year’s holidays.

Overlooking the sea to the west, you can watch the last sunset of 2022 and the first sunset of 2023 on New Year’s Day from the beach, the tower, or the upper floors of the Hilton Hotel. Whether it is the bustling holiday season or the quiet morning of New Year’s Day, Fukuoka Momochi has a lot to offer. We wish you all a peaceful New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!

Winter Light Fantasy Illumination

The area around the PayPay Dome and BOSS E・ZO FUKUOKA in Seaside Momochi will be illuminated this winter. This year, in front of Gate 7 of the Fukuoka PayPay Dome, there will be illuminated objects with animal motifs and also places to take beautiful photos. At the adjacent Mark Is Fukuoka Momochi, Christmas trees on the second floor and the outdoor deck will be lit up, so you can enjoy Christmas illuminations there too.

• 11/23 (Wed., hol.) ~1/9 (Mon., hol.)

• 17:00~22:00

• https://e-zofukuoka.com/illumination/

Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk

Open daily from 12/30 (Fri.) to 1/3 (Tue.)

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://fukuokaseahawk.hiltonjapan.co.jp/

https://www.instagram.com/hiltonfukuokaseahawk/

Seala Brasserie and Lounge

Breakfast: 6:30~10:00, Sat., Sun., hol 6:30~10:30

Lunch: 12:00~14:30, Dinner: 17:30~22:00, Lounge: 11:00~22:00

Cantonese Cuisine Boukairou / Sushi Tomozuna

Open daily from 12/30 (Fri.) to 1/3 (Tue.)

Lunch: 12:00~14:30, Dinner: 17:30~22:00

Bar & Dining Clouds

Open daily from 12/30 (Fri.) to 1/3 (Tue.)

Afternoon tea: 12:00~16:30

Dinner: 17:30~22:00, Bar: 17:00~24:00

Christmas & New Year Buffet

The Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk’s international team of chefs will serve up Christmas dishes from around the world at this annual buffet. The menu includes a variety of international delicacies such as the classic Christmas dish of roast duck with orange sauce, roast turkey with chestnuts and cranberry sauce, oven-baked chicken roll with truffle-flavored jus (sauce), and much more!

• 12/16 (Fri.) ~ 1/3 (Tue.)

• Lunch: 12:00~14:30 (last entry 14:00)

• Dinner: 17:30~22:00 (last entry 21:30)

• Price (tax, service fee incl.): Lunch ¥4,300, 6~12 y.o. ¥2,500 / Dinner ¥7,000, 6~12 y.o. ¥4,000

*Every Friday dinner is Family Day. One free elementary school student (12 years old and under) per adult and one free toast drink (except holiday).

• Seala Brasserie and Lounge

• Reservations by phone: 092-844-8000 (10:00~18:00)

• Reservations by web: https://bit.ly/3UEeiX7

• https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/event/hilton-holiday2022buffet/

Fukuoka PayPay Dome

Open during the year-end and New Year’s holidays

2-2-2 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Skating Rink & Curling

Next to the skating rink, made of resin panels (which keeps you dry and cool even if you fall), this year, there will be a new curling rink where you can enjoy the fun of hitting a target. There will also be a free field inside the PayPay Dome, where visitors can try to catch a ball or run the bases, which are not usually allowed in the dome.

• 12/28 (Wed.) ~ 1/3 (Tue.)

• 11:00~19:00 *May be cancelled in case of inclement weather

• Skating Rink: over 16 y.o. ¥800, 4~15 y.o. ¥600, not available for children under 3 y. o. (includes full set of rental equipment: shoes, helmet, protector, and gloves)

• Curling: ¥400 (3 pitches per session, with prizes)

• In front of PayPay Dome Gate 5 (on deck)

• Ticket sales location: BOSS E・ZO FUKUOKA 3F ticket vending machine *Only available on the day of the event, one ticket allows 20 min. of experience.

• https://e-zofukuoka.com/news/event/2022120716809/

Free Open to PayPay Dome Field (outfield area)

The very popular PayPay Dome Field Free Open House event. Visitors can enjoy playing catch and taking pictures in the outfield area for free. The infield area is open to visitors for a fee, where they can experience pitching from the same mound as professional baseball players, running the bases, and taking commemorative photos on a standing platform.

• 12/29 (Thu.) ~ 1/3 (Tue.)

• 12:00~16:00

• Entrance: PayPay Dome Gate 4

• Gloves are allowed, heeled shoes are not permitted.

• https://e-zofukuoka.com/news/event/2022120716809/

BOSS E・ZO FUKUOKA

Open during the year-end and New Year’s holidays

2-2-6 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

12/26 (Mon.) ~ 1/3 (Tue.) : Open daily at 10:00

Opening hours on New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve vary depending on tenants. >> Business hours of each floor

3F Food Hall, MLB café FUKUOKA: Open daily

12/26 (Mon.) ~ 12/30 (Fri.) 11:00~22:00

12/31 (Sat.) 11:00~21:00

1/1 (Sun., hol.) ~ 1/3 (Tue.) 11:00~22:00

https://e-zofukuoka.com/

Fureai Zoo North Safari Sapporo

Popularity is on the rise! North Safari Sapporo, the most dangerous zoo in Japan, will return to BOSS E-ZO FUKUOKA with increased power. Visitors can enjoy “zero-distance” interaction with animals, such as tying a snake’s neck, feeding a white lion, holding a sand cat for a commemorative photo, and more.

• 11/3 (Thu., hol.) ~ 1/15 (Sun.)

• 10:00~17:00, Sat., Sun., hol. 9:00~17:00 (last entry 16:20) *11:00~18:00 on 1/1 (Sun., hol.)

• Over HS ¥1,500, JHS & ES ¥900, 3 y.o. ~ preschool children ¥500

• https://e-zofukuoka.com/special/fureaizoo2022/

teamLab Forest Fukuoka

Open during the year-end and New Year’s holidays

5F BOSS E•ZO FUKUOKA 2-2-6 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://e-zofukuoka.com/teamlabforest/

• 12/26 (Mon.) ~ 12/30 (Fri.) 10:00~21:00

• 12/31 (Sat.) 10:00~20:00

• 1/1 (Sun., hol.) 11:00~20:00

• 1/2 (Mon., hol.), 1/3 (Tue.) 10:00~20:00

• Regular business hours: 11:00~20:00, Weekends and holidays: 10:00~20:00

Winter scenery for a limited time only

Light particles falling on the fluffy terrain and swarming butterflies dancing in space glow in seasonal winter colors is just a part of what you can expect. Multiple works take on a winter aspect, with animals made of winter flowers roaming around in a three-dimensional world of varying heights.

• 11/23 (Wed., hol) ~ 1/9 (Mon., hol.)

• Over 16 y.o. ¥2,200, under 15 y.o. ¥800, free for children under 3 y.o.

Mark Is Fukuoka Momochi

Open during the year-end and New Year’s holidays

12/31, 1/1: 10:00~18:00 (restaurants: 11:00~18:00)

*Some stores are closed or have different hours of operation.

Regular business hours: 10:00~21:00 (restaurants: 11:00~22:00)

2-2-1 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.mec-markis.jp/fukuoka-momochi/

https://www.instagram.com/markisfukuokamomochi/

Fukuoka City Museum

Closed: 12/28 (Wed.) ~ 1/4 (Wed.)

3-1-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

http://museum.city.fukuoka.jp/

https://www.instagram.com/fukuoka_city_museum/

Kimetsu no Yaiba Gotoge Koyoharu Exhibiton

>> Event details (Fukuoka Now)

• 12/16 (Fri.) ~ 2/19 (Sun.)

• 9:30~17:30 (last entry 16:30)

• Closed: Mon. (Open on 1/9, closed 12/28~1/4 and 1/10)

Heshikiri-Hasebe Sword

The National Treasure “Heshikiri-Hasebe Sword” from the collection of Fukuoka City Museum, which is open to the public every year in January, will be on display.

>> Event details (Fukuoka Now)

• 1/5 (Thu.) ~ 2/5 (Sun.)

• 9:30~17:30 (last entry 17:00)

• Closed: Mon.

• ¥200, HS and college student: ¥150, JHS and under: free

• http://museum.city.fukuoka.jp/en/

Fukuoka Tower

Open during the year-end and New Year’s holidays

Open: 9:30~22:00 (last entry 21:30)

2-3-26 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/

https://www.instagram.com/fukuokatower_official/

Illumination: Japanese flag

Lighting period: 1/1 (Sun., hol.) ~ 1/3 (Tue.) 17:00~23:00



Illumination: Sunrise

Lighting period: 1/4 (Wed.) ~ 1/9 (Mon., hol.) 17:00~23:00

Mizoe Art Gallery Fukuoka

Closed: 12/30 (Fri.) ~ 1/4 (Wed.)

1-2-5 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://mizoe-gallery.com/en/

https://www.facebook.com/mizoegallery/

New Year’s Masterpieces Exhibition

In celebration of Mizoe Art Gallery Fukuoka’s 15th anniversary, the gallery will exhibit a collection of masterpieces based on its original concept of “providing high-quality works that are not influenced by the times or trends, but continue to move people throughout the ages.”

• 1/7 (Sat.) ~ 1/29 (Sun.)

• 10:00~18:00

• Free entry

• https://mizoe-gallery.com/exhibition

Fukuoka Public Library

Closed: 12/28 (Wed.) ~ 1/4 (Wed.)

3-7-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

https://toshokan.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/english/index.htm

https://twitter.com/FukuokaLibrary

Movie Hall Cine-la

12/7 (Wed.) ~ 12/24 (Sat.)

Documentary Films in Our Archived Collection

12/25 (Sun.)

The 100th Anniversary of the 9.5mm film format Pathé-Baby: Screening of “9 1/2” and Our Archived Footages

1/5 (Thu.) ~ 1/9 (Mon., hol.)

New Year’s Monster Movie March!

Hakata Traditional Craft Art Design Museum

Closed: 12/28 (Wed.) ~ 1/4 (Wed.)

2F inside Fukuoka City Museum 3-1-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

https://hakata-dentou-kougeikan.jp/

https://www.instagram.com/hakatatraditionalcraft/

TNC Broad Casting Center

Closed: 12/31 (Sat.) ~ 1/2 (Mon.)

2-3 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.tnc-tvbldg.co.jp/

https://www.instagram.com/tnc_tvbldg/

Tomonori Toyofuku Gallery

Closed: 12/30 (Fri.) ~ 1/4 (Wed.)

4-1-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.toyofukutomonori.com/

>> Momochi Now – A Walk for Lovers of Art

Mamoroom Fukuoka

Closed: 12/26 (Mon.) ~ 1/4 (Wed.)

2-1-34 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/m-room/index.html

>> Momochi Now – At Mamoroom Fukuoka, residents of all ages can learn about health and the environment free of charge.

Fukuoka Citizens’ Disaster Prevention Center

Closed: 12/26 (Mon.) ~ 1/4 (Wed.)

1-3-3 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/syobo/bousai_suishin/bousaicenter/centerinfo.html

>> Momochi Now – Learn About Disaster Preparedness

Bon Repas Momochi

Last day of business hour in 2022: 12/31 9:00~20:00

Closed: 1/1 (Sun. hol.) , 1/2 (Mon.)

New Year’s opening day in 2023: 1/3 (Tue.) 10:00~20:00

1-2-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.bonrepas.jp/store/momochi

Uminaka Line

Suspension: 12/31(Sat.), 1/1 (Sun., hol.)

First departure in 2023: 1/2 (Mon.) *first departure time to be determined

Boarding area: 2 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

https://yasuda-gp.net/hakata/momochi_hakata

>> Momochi Now – Head across the bay to Uminonakamichi! Uminaka Line

SEAHAWK GALLERIA

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 16 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Open: 10:00 ~ 20:00 *hours vary for each shop

https://www.facebook.com/SeahawkGalleria

https://seahawk-galleria.com/

Holiday Walk

This Seahawk Galleria website offers suggestions for walking tours of the Seaside Momochi area, where many of Fukuoka’s landmarks are located. Check it for information on what’s hot in Momochi now – and for ideas for a path to stroll not found in guidebooks.

http://seahawk-galleria.com/travellers/

https://www.instagram.com/seahawkgalleria/

