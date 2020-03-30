April 2020 Fukuoka Now

Notice anything different in this issue? We hope so! We’ve taken a few steps back and a few steps forward to bring you a refreshed Fukuoka Now for the 2020s. Twenty-one years ago, Fukuoka Now was launched as a bilingual (English and Japanese) publication. Along the way, we added Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese, and Korean languages. From this issue on, we’re reverting to English and Japanese with Chinese and Korean text for some content on our website. We missed our Japanese readers, and we think they missed us too. We’ve also begun new sections we hope will appeal to residents of Fukuoka – as well as – visitors from overseas. Each month we’ll introduce locals with cool jobs or projects as well and places and things in the city that we betcha didn’t know! Plus, our new “Travel” page will guide you to somewhere we love in Kyushu; this month, it’s Karatsu. Let us know what you think! Email: editor @fukuoka-now.com

