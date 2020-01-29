February 2020 Fukuoka Now

Lots happening this month in and around Fukuoka! If you enjoy sipping nihonshu then you won’t want to miss the Jojima Sake Festival & Brewery Hopping event on Feb. 15 & 16. All the details, including all participating breweries, are in this issue. Or head further afield to Goto Island were we introduce off-the-beaten-track spots, including a beautiful glamping resort. Our restaurant pick this month is Katsue, a mizutaki (local-style chicken hot pot) restaurant with a fabulous interior built around an enormous living tree. Then for some very fancy cocktails made with original infused spirits and juices, Japanese Salon in Daimyo is the place. Be sure to try their Japanese tea drinks. Veggie fans will love Vegesara, where lunches and takeaway meals are prepared from scratch with and without meat/fish. Finally, if you’re heading to Itoshima, try the tai chazuke at Keya Golf Club with its million-dollar seaside view. We also introduce Thalia Coffee Roasters and Laule’a Shrimp!
Expand the viewer below to browse the magazine…
Katsue – Gourmet
Vegesara Shokudo – Cafe
Tora Shokudo Fukuoka Bunten – Noodle
Japanese Salon Shizuku – Bar
Shiro-uo: A Harbinger of Spring – Feature
Rediscover the Magic of Goto, a World Heritage Site – Feature
26th Jojima Sake Festival & Brewery Hopping 2020 – Feature
Visit Iki – Feature
GUIDES
Fukuoka Strawberry Picking Guide 2020
Fukuoka Plum Blossom Guide 2020
RECOMMENDED EVENTS
Five Ukiyo-e Favorites Utamaro, Sharaku, Hokusai, Hiroshige, and Kuniyoshi
Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka February Home Games
36th Gokoku Shrine Flea Market
31st Yume Tachibana Plum Blossom Viewing
Shiraito Shuzo Haneki Festival
Originally published in Fukuoka Now Magazine (fn254, Feb 2020)