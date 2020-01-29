February 2020 Fukuoka Now

Lots happening this month in and around Fukuoka! If you enjoy sipping nihonshu then you won’t want to miss the Jojima Sake Festival & Brewery Hopping event on Feb. 15 & 16. All the details, including all participating breweries, are in this issue. Or head further afield to Goto Island were we introduce off-the-beaten-track spots, including a beautiful glamping resort. Our restaurant pick this month is Katsue, a mizutaki (local-style chicken hot pot) restaurant with a fabulous interior built around an enormous living tree. Then for some very fancy cocktails made with original infused spirits and juices, Japanese Salon in Daimyo is the place. Be sure to try their Japanese tea drinks. Veggie fans will love Vegesara, where lunches and takeaway meals are prepared from scratch with and without meat/fish. Finally, if you’re heading to Itoshima, try the tai chazuke at Keya Golf Club with its million-dollar seaside view. We also introduce Thalia Coffee Roasters and Laule’a Shrimp!

Fukuoka Strawberry Picking Guide 2020



Fukuoka Plum Blossom Guide 2020



Originally published in Fukuoka Now Magazine (fn254, Feb 2020)